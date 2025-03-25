Billions in Unclaimed Tax Refunds: Here’s How to Get Yours Before It’s Too Late

Did you know you could be missing out on money owed to you by the IRS? Right now, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is holding onto over $1 billion in unclaimed tax refunds from the 2021 tax year. If you didn’t file your tax return that year, you could be leaving behind an average of $781, and that doesn’t even include additional credits you may qualify for.

Act Fast: The Deadline is April 15, 2025

The key takeaway? You must claim your refund before April 15, 2025. There are no extensions. If you fail to do so, your money becomes government property—forever.

If you haven’t filed your 2021 taxes, now is the time to act. Check your financial records, gather your paperwork, and get started. The IRS offers online resources to help you file, or you can consult an accountant if you need guidance.

Did You Miss Out on COVID-19 Stimulus Checks?

In addition to regular tax refunds, thousands of Americans may still be eligible for unclaimed COVID-19 stimulus checks from the Trump administration’s relief packages. If you didn’t file your 2021 return, you may have missed out on payments that were automatically sent to those who did.

One key credit to check for is the Recovery Rebate Credit, which could put an extra $1,400 per person in your pocket. If you never received your third stimulus check, you can still claim it, but the deadline remains the same—April 15, 2025.

How to Check If You Qualify

If you haven’t filed your 2021 taxes, file them now.

If you have filed but didn’t claim the Recovery Rebate Credit, check your eligibility through the IRS website.

If you’re unsure, contact an IRS representative or seek professional tax assistance.

The Truth About the ‘DOGE Dividend’ and $5,000 Stimulus Checks

Lately, rumors have been circulating about a potential $5,000 stimulus payment tied to a supposed government savings program called the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The idea, attributed to Donald Trump and discussed by James Fishback of Azoria Partners, suggests that if DOGE saves $2 billion, 20% of that could be distributed as a $5,000 check per household.

Sounds great, but there’s a catch: There’s no evidence that DOGE exists as a real government entity. While Trump mentioned it and Fishback discussed it on FOX News, no official policies, laws, or timelines have been established. Even a website (mydogedividend.com) exists, but until official confirmation emerges, this remains purely speculative.

We’ll keep you updated on any developments, but for now, don’t count on an extra $5,000 arriving in your mailbox anytime soon.

Bottom Line: Don’t Leave Your Money on the Table

Unclaimed tax refunds and stimulus checks could add up to thousands of dollars in your favor, but only if you take action. With just over a year left to file for 2021 refunds, don’t delay—claim your money before it’s gone for good.