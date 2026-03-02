Bexar County urges patience on Election Day with lengthy ballot

With a lengthy ballot awaiting voters, the Bexar County Elections Department is urging public patience ahead of polls opening for the March primary on Tuesday.

Once polls open, Carew said large crowds were expected at the more than 40 polling locations across Bexar County and urged voters to visit the department’s website for the latest information.

Polls will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Bexar County.

Voters will select who they want to receive their party’s nomination for the midterm election this November.

Offices up for grabs include governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, railroad commissioner, land commissioner, state supreme court judges and others.

Voters can print ballots or bring in paper with their notes, but cell phones or recording devices are not allowed inside the polling locations.

Carew said updates would be sent out over the department’s social media pages throughout Tuesday.

As polls begin closing at 7 p.m., Carew said the department would work to ensure numbers are delivered promptly, but delays could arise.

“If people are still in line at 7 o’clock, as long as they are there, they’ll still be able to cast their ballot,” Carew said.

Several times during the press conference, Carew pointed to the ballot’s length as a possible cause of delay at the polls. She urged the public to exercise patience.

Carew said certain “regions” in the county will have Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies present at polling locations for safety purposes.

More than 180,000 people cast their ballots during early voting in Bexar County.

