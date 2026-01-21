Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identifies man killed in East Side shooting

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man killed in a shooting on the East Side.

Aumarea Kutraveon Luckey Hudspeth, 26, died from multiple gunshot wounds, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 5400 block of Flying Hooves.

A 23-year-old man was also shot, according to the San Antonio Police Department. He was later hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Several guns were found at the scene, and multiple people were detained, SAPD said.

A Tuesday preliminary report said a 54-year-old man is a possible suspect. However, the department said that no arrests have been made.

