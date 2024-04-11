Ben Brown Utah Obituary: A Legacy of Kindness and Adventure

Salt Lake City, Utah, says goodbye to a cherished resident, Ben Brown, whose life epitomized dedication, service, and exploration. As the community mourns his loss, they also honor the enduring legacy he crafted.

Brown’s journey, marked by his unwavering commitment to others and his thirst for adventure, resonates deeply with those who knew him.

Through his actions and deeds, he left an indelible mark on the hearts of Salt Lake City’s residents. While bidding him farewell, they find solace in the memories of his kindness, the impact of his service, and the inspiration of his adventurous spirit that will endure for years to come.

A Life Enriched by Adventure

Ben Brown’s remarkable journey began on January 24, 1936, in Salt Lake City, the very place that would shape his extraordinary life. His childhood was filled with adventures and mischief, tempered by discipline and wisdom, setting the stage for the remarkable man he would become.

Service and Dedication

From a young age, Ben demonstrated a deep commitment to service. He was involved in the ROTC, cheered for his school, and later served as a Specialist in Communications in the US Army Reserves.

His dedication extended to his faith, as he served missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, leaving a lasting impact on those he encountered.

A Career of Excellence

In the professional realm, Ben distinguished himself in the aerospace and satellite technologies industry, enjoying a remarkable 41-year career.

His contributions to programs still in operation today are a testament to his intelligence, innovation, and passion for advancing technology. Employed by Sperry and later L3 Harris, Ben’s work reflected his unwavering commitment to excellence.

A Love Story for the Ages

Ben’s personal life was a source of great joy and fulfillment, particularly his 62-year marriage to Joyce Louise Thornton. Together, they embarked on countless adventures, raised a loving family, and dedicated themselves to volunteer work, including their longstanding service at Antelope Island. Their love story serves as a beacon of enduring commitment and devotion.

Conclusion

Ben Brown’s passing on September 1, 2023, marked the end of a remarkable journey on earth. However, his spirit lives on in the hearts of all who were touched by his kindness, inspired by his adventures, and moved by his unwavering dedication to his beliefs and loved ones.

