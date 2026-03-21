Back into the 90s Sunday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SUNDAY: Lower 90s, not humid

Lower 90s, not humid FIRE CONCERNS?: Elevated fire weather especially in the Hill Country

Elevated fire weather especially in the Hill Country RAIN CHANCES : None — dry pattern continues – But possible changes early April

: None — dry pattern continues – But possible changes early April EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Remaining much warmer than average (75°)

FORECAST

SUMMER-LIKE

Astronomical spring may have arrived, but it’s feeling more like early summer. Afternoon highs will soar into the lower 90s again tomorrow in San Antonio, and areas along the Rio Grande could hit 100 degrees.

ELEVATED FIRE DANGER

The combination of hot temperatures, low humidity, and dry ground is raising concerns for elevated fire weather conditions, especially this weekend. Relative humidity will drop below 30% across most of the area today and Sunday with slightly breezy winds.

WARM PATTERN CONTINUES

The heat doesn’t end with the weekend. A weak cold front will slide into North Texas late Sunday night but is expected to stall before reaching much of South‑Central Texas. While this may knock temperatures down slightly, we’ll remain warm and dry.

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