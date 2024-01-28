Authorities Launch Search Operation for Missing Catawba County Resident

Authorities in Catawba County have requested the public’s assistance in locating Richard Carroll Henchey, an 80-year-old man reported as missing. Henchey was recently observed on Conover Boulevard, heading towards Highway 16, driving a silver 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee with an N.C. license plate KJZ1698.

Described as a white male standing at 5 feet 8 inches tall, Henchey has blue eyes and short gray hair. During his last sighting, he was dressed in a tan jacket over a blue long-sleeve shirt and blue sweatpants.

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office has noted that Henchey is dealing with a cognitive impairment. Anyone with information regarding Henchey’s whereabouts is urged to contact Deputy Cavender at (828) 464-3112.

