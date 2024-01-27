Attorney General Reveals Conviction in Medicaid Fraud Investigation Case

LITTLE ROCK – After Shaona Mizell, 52, from Paragould, entered a guilty plea in Pulaski County Circuit Court on January 23, Attorney General Tim Griffin released the following statement:

“Earlier this week, Mizell pleaded guilty to Medicaid Fraud, a class A misdemeanor. Safeguarding the funds of hardworking Arkansas taxpayers from fraud is a responsibility I take seriously. Those contemplating Medicaid Fraud should reconsider.

“I commend my office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit for their dedication in securing this conviction, especially investigator Dane Pederson and Assistant Attorney General Gabby Davis-Jones, who collaborated with Sixth Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Will Jones.”

Mizell, a personal care aide, billed Medicaid for several months of care she did not provide. She received a sentence of one year probation, a $200 fine, and was ordered to pay $3,331.38 in restitution to the Arkansas Medicaid Program.

