Are Cousin Marriages Legal in Idaho? Here’s What You Should Know

First Cousin Marriages: Not Legal in Idaho

Idaho law clearly prohibits marriage between first cousins. According to Idaho Statute 32-206, “All marriages between first cousins are prohibited”. This means you cannot legally marry your first cousin in Idaho, regardless of age, infertility, or any other circumstance.

What About Other Cousins?

Second Cousins and Beyond: The law specifically bans first cousin marriages, but does not prohibit marriage between second cousins or more distant relatives. So, in Idaho, it is legal to marry your second cousin or anyone more distantly related.

What If You Marry Your First Cousin in Another State?

Some states, such as Utah or Wisconsin, allow first cousin marriages under certain conditions (like age or infertility). However, Idaho law does not explicitly address whether it recognizes first cousin marriages performed legally in another state. In practice, because Idaho law prohibits these marriages, there may be legal complications if you return to Idaho as a married couple, and your marriage might not be recognized.

Summary Table

Relationship Marriage Legal in Idaho? First Cousin No Second Cousin Yes More Distant Cousins Yes

Key Takeaways

First cousin marriages are not legal in Idaho.

Marrying a second cousin or more distant relative is legal in Idaho.

If you wish to marry your first cousin, you must do so in a state where it is legal, but Idaho likely will not recognize the marriage.

If you are considering marrying a cousin in Idaho, make sure you are not first cousins. For second cousins and beyond, Idaho law does not restrict marriage.

Sources