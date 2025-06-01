Are Cousin Marriages Legal in Florida? Here’s What You Should Know

Legality of Cousin Marriages in Florida

First cousin marriages are legal in Florida. The state does not prohibit marriage between cousins, including first cousins, under its marriage laws.

What the Law Says

Florida Statute § 741.21 prohibits marriages between people related by lineal consanguinity (direct bloodline: parent, child, grandparent) and also bans marriages between siblings, uncles/aunts and nieces/nephews.

Notably, there is no prohibition against marrying a cousin, including first cousins. The law is explicit about which relationships are forbidden, and cousins are not included in that list.

Criminal Law Perspective

Florida criminal law (Statute 826.04) makes it a crime to marry or have sexual relations with certain close relatives (lineal consanguinity, siblings, uncles/aunts, nieces/nephews), but again, cousins are not included in these prohibitions.

Case law and legal commentary confirm that cousin marriages are not criminalized in Florida.

Florida Among States Allowing Cousin Marriage

Florida is one of 17 or 18 states where first cousin marriage is explicitly legal.

There are no special requirements or conditions (such as age or infertility) for cousins to marry in Florida, unlike some other states that impose such restrictions.

Summary Table

Relationship Type Marriage Legal in Florida? Parent/Child, Grandparent/Child No Siblings No Uncle/Aunt & Niece/Nephew No First Cousins Yes

Key Takeaways

First cousin marriages are legal in Florida.

The law prohibits marriage only between direct blood relatives and a few other close relationships, not cousins.

No special conditions or genetic counseling are required for cousins to marry in Florida.

If you are considering marrying your cousin in Florida, you are legally permitted to do so without any additional legal hurdles specific to cousin relationships.

