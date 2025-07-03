Another day of passing showers, downpours

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TROPICAL DOWNPOURS: Passing light rain, downpours this PM

Passing light rain, downpours this PM DRIER 4TH: Spotty rain is possible, but likely dry for fireworks

Spotty rain is possible, but likely dry for fireworks QUIET WEEKEND: Rain chances less than 20%

FORECAST

The airport added to its already above-average rainfall total, receiving 0.32″ officially on Wednesday. There’s a decent possibility we add even more today.

TROPICAL DOWNPOURS

As we tap into good tropical moisture flow again today, scattered showers & downpours will develop. San Antonio’s rain chance: 40%. Otherwise, mostly cloudy & humid, with a high in the upper-80s.

DRIER WEATHER FOR INDEPENDENCE DAY

Yes, we’ll still see a few spotty downpours on the radar, especially for the first half of Friday. But, a drier setup will start to take over. That means firework festivities still look to be rain-free. Temperatures will be seasonal in the low-90s.

QUIET WEEKEND

Rain chances fall even more over the weekend to 10%. Partly cloudy skies will mean warmer weather. Highs are forecast to reach the mid-90s.

QUICK WEATHER LINKS