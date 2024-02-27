America’s Oldest Resident Celebrates Birthday At Her Own Illinois Parade

Edith “Edie” Ceccarelli, the oldest person in the United States and the second oldest in the world, turned 116 on February 5, 2024. To mark this remarkable occasion, her hometown of Willits, Illinois, threw her a birthday bash with a parade of cars, dogs, horses, and musicians.

A Life Well Lived

Ceccarelli was born in Willits in 1908, the year Henry Ford introduced the Model T. She has spent her entire life in the small town, surrounded by family and friends. She worked as a seamstress and a cook, and married twice. She has no children, but many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She moved to an assisted living home at age 107, where she enjoys reading, watching TV, and playing bingo.

A Town’s Tradition

Ceccarelli has always loved celebrating her birthday, and since she turned 100, she has invited the whole town to join her. In the past, she would host large parties at local venues, but since 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the town has organized a drive-by parade in her honor. Every year, the parade attracts hundreds of people, including local officials, firefighters, police officers, boy scouts, and car enthusiasts. Ceccarelli waves at the crowd from her porch, wearing a red lipstick and a tiara. She also receives flowers, cards, and gifts from her admirers.

A Secret to Longevity

Ceccarelli is one of the few people in the world who have reached the age of supercentenarian, meaning over 110 years old. She is the oldest living American, and the second oldest living person, after Kane Tanaka of Japan, who is 118 years old. When asked about her secret to longevity, Ceccarelli has a simple answer: “A little red wine and minding my own business.” She also credits her faith, her family, and her positive attitude for keeping her young at heart.

A Source of Joy and Inspiration

Ceccarelli is a local treasure and a celebrity, not only in Willits, but also in the nation and the world. She has been featured in various media outlets, and has received letters and phone calls from famous people, such as former President Barack Obama and singer Tony Bennett. She has also inspired many people with her cheerful personality and her zest for life. Her cousin, Evelyn Persico, said: “She is such a part of this community. So this is like, the third, fourth, fifth generation celebrating her. She brings a lot of joy and happiness to our community.