Affidavit: Man arrested, accused of recording and selling sexually explicit videos of teen for $10 each

A man was arrested for allegedly recording and selling sexually explicit videos of a 16-year-old girl for about $10 each, according to an arrest affidavit.

Aden Jay Carmona, 20, was arrested on a trafficking of a child charge, Bexar County jail records show.

The affidavit states that investigators began the investigation after the victim, who was 16 at the time, was reported missing by her mother on May 19, 2025.

The victim told investigators she previously stayed with Carmona, whom she described as her boyfriend, and had sexual contact with him at his apartment on at least two occasions.

According to the victim, the affidavit states she did not want to have sexual intercourse with Carmona while she was intoxicated at his apartment.

The victim revealed that Carmona allegedly recorded six videos of himself having sexual intercourse with her, the affidavit states.

The affidavit accuses Carmona and one of his sisters of selling the explicit videos of the victim on Cash App for about $10 each. The victim told investigators her iPad contained one of those videos.

The videos were allegedly promoted on social media. The affidavit states the victim told investigators Carmona arranged a meeting with an unknown male who paid her $1,000 even though there was no sexual intercourse or physical contact.

On May 28, 2025, the victim’s mother told police her daughter had a “history of running away from home,” and released her iPad to authorities.

A search warrant for the iPad was requested and was forensically processed with help from the FBI’s Computer Analysis and Response Team.

The iPad contained eight sexually explicit videos showing Carmona and the victim. Some videos, the document states, showed Carmona’s face and distinct tattoos that helped investigators identify him.

The victim told investigators on June 9, 2025, that Carmona used the alias “Benzo” and identified Instagram accounts used to communicate during the alleged offenses.

In a June 12, 2025 interview, the victim told investigators she became aware that Carmona recorded the videos using his cell phone and her iPad, the affidavit states.

The affidavit states the victim told investigators that Carmona received payments from men who purchased the videos through Cash App. She also identified a Cash App account in his sister’s name as one used in the transactions.

According to the affidavit, Carmona would also allegedly log into the victim’s Instagram account to promote and sell the explicit videos.

On Oct. 2, 2025, investigators obtained a search warrant for the Instagram accounts and found messages showing the sale of sexually explicit videos of the victim.

Carmona was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Friday, jail records show.

Read also: