AC/DC announce summer 2026 show in San Antonio

AC/DC, known for tracks like “Thunderstruck” and “Back in Black,” will visit San Antonio next year as part of a continuation of its “Power Up Tour.”

The band will visit the Alamodome on Friday, July 24, 2026, and Houston’s NRG Stadium on Aug. 31, 2026, according to a Live Nation news release.

AC/DC will begin this tour leg on Feb. 24 in São Paulo, Brazil. The final show is on Sept. 29 in Philadelphia.

The San Antonio and Houston stops are the only Texas shows on the tour.

The “Power Up Tour” began in March 2024, the band’s first full-length tour since 2016, according to rock and metal magazine Loudwire.

“Power Up,” the band’s seventeenth studio album, was released in 2020.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Nov. 7, at 10 a.m. They can be purchased here.

