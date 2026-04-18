A strong April cold front brings a damp & chilly fiesta forecast

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

COLD FRONT: 10 am, Gusty winds, falling temps, and showers

10 am, Gusty winds, falling temps, and showers BEST RAIN CHANCES: Saturday afternoon & night, again on Monday

Saturday afternoon & night, again on Monday NEXT WEEK: More rain chances while returning to the 80s

FORECAST

SATURDAY

After a mild morning in the 70s, a cold front will slide through San Antonio around 10am. With the front you can expect:

Gusts of up to 35-40 mph out of the north

Falling temperatures (low-60s by the afternoon)

Rain, especially Saturday afternoon and evening

A few rumbles of thunder are also possible with Saturday afternoon’s activity. Showers should wind down by sunrise Sunday.

SUNDAY

Sunday should be drier, with some peeks of sun during the afternoon. It’ll stay mild, with highs in the low-70s. Clouds will thicken Sunday night, with a few sprinkles possible.

MONDAY

An upper-level disturbance will bring another round of showers. While the rain won’t be heavy, off and on showers are possible throughout the day. This will keep temperatures cool, with highs only in the low-60s. Showers may try to wind down a bit in time for the Texas Cavaliers River Parade, but plan for cool & damp conditions.

EXTENDED FORECAST

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