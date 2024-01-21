8 Amazing Houseplants That Clean and Purify Indoor Air in Florida

Florida is renowned for its sunny weather, sandy beaches, and diverse wildlife. However, indoor air quality in the state can be impacted by factors such as humidity, mold, pollen, dust, and chemicals. Poor indoor air quality may lead to health issues such as allergies, asthma, headaches, and fatigue.

Luckily, there is a natural and aesthetically pleasing solution to enhance indoor air quality in your home or office: houseplants! Plants have the ability to filter out harmful pollutants, produce oxygen, and regulate humidity, while also adding color, texture, and life to your space. Here are eight remarkable houseplants that can effectively clean and purify indoor air in Florida:

1. Snake Plant

The snake plant, also known as “mother-in-law’s tongue,” is a popular and low-maintenance houseplant. It features long, upright, sword-shaped leaves with green and yellow edges. Thriving in low light and drought conditions, the snake plant requires minimal fertilizer and water. It stands out as one of the best plants for removing common household chemicals like formaldehyde, benzene, trichloroethylene, and xylene found in paints, cleaners, and adhesives.

2. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera, a succulent with thick, fleshy, green leaves and spiny edges, is renowned for its medicinal properties, including healing burns and skin irritations. Thriving in bright, indirect light and requiring occasional watering, aloe vera can purify the air by absorbing formaldehyde and benzene. It also serves as an indicator of air pollution, developing brown spots on its leaves.

3. Peace Lily

The peace lily, a flowering plant with dark green, glossy leaves and white, spath-shaped flowers, is highly effective in removing formaldehyde, benzene, trichloroethylene, ammonia, xylene, and toluene from the air. These chemicals commonly come from furniture, carpets, plastics, and cleaning products. Thriving in low to medium light, the peace lily increases humidity by releasing water vapor. Regular watering is necessary, but caution is advised against overwatering to prevent root rot.

4. Spider Plant

Also known as the “airplane plant,” the spider plant is a fast-growing and easy-to-propagate houseplant. Its long, slender, green and white striped leaves arch gracefully, producing small white flowers and baby plants. The spider plant efficiently removes formaldehyde, xylene, and carbon monoxide, while also reducing levels of nitrogen dioxide and ozone from car exhaust and smog. Thriving in bright, indirect light, it requires moderate watering.

5. English Ivy

English ivy, a climbing vine with dark green, lobed leaves and yellow-green flowers, enhances indoor air quality by removing formaldehyde, benzene, trichloroethylene, and mold spores. Mold spores, common in humid climates like Florida, can cause allergies and respiratory infections. Thriving in medium to bright light, English ivy needs regular watering but should be kept away from pets and children as it can be invasive and toxic if ingested.

6. Bamboo Palm

The bamboo palm, also known as the “reed palm,” is a tropical plant with long, slender, green stems and feathery, green fronds. Growing up to 12 feet tall, it adds an exotic touch to your space while filtering out formaldehyde, benzene, trichloroethylene, xylene, and carbon monoxide. Releasing moisture and oxygen, the bamboo palm increases humidity and oxygen levels. Thriving in bright, indirect light, it requires regular watering.

7. Rubber Plant

Also known as the “rubber tree” or “rubber fig,” the rubber plant is a woody plant with large, glossy, dark green leaves. Growing up to 10 feet tall, it eliminates formaldehyde, benzene, and trichloroethylene, while also reducing carbon dioxide levels. Thriving in medium to bright light, it needs occasional watering, avoiding overwatering to prevent leaf drop and root rot.

8. Boston Fern

The Boston fern, a lush and graceful plant with long, arching, green fronds, is one of the oldest and most popular houseplants. It purifies the air by removing formaldehyde, xylene, and toluene, while increasing humidity by releasing water vapor. Thriving in medium to bright light, it requires frequent watering and misting but should be shielded from direct sunlight to prevent leaf scorching.

These fantastic houseplants offer a natural way to enhance indoor air quality in Florida, providing the benefits of fresh, clean, and healthy air, and creating a more pleasant and relaxing environment for you and your loved ones.

