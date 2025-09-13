4 suspects arrested after deputies witness human smuggling operation at Love’s Travel Stop gas station

Four people were arrested in connection with a human smuggling operation near a gas station on the Southwest Side, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Chelsea Bravo, 29; Julian Garza, 23; Steven Escamila, 36; and Ormond Tolbert, 64, were arrested Thursday night, BCSO said.

Sheriff’s deputies said that around 10:30 p.m., they saw people being moved from a semi-truck into two vehicles at the Love’s Travel Stop gas station near Interstate 35 and Fischer Road.

Deputies later stopped both vehicles and recovered four migrants. One migrant was transported to a hospital for a leg injury.

The driver of the semi-pickup truck was later taken into custody.

The suspects are each facing charges of organized criminal activity and smuggling of persons, BCSO said. Garza faces an additional charge of violation of protective order, and Escamilla faces an additional charge of immigration violation.

They were booked into the Bexar County jail.