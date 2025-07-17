4 dead in multi-vehicle crash involving small bus on I-35 on Southwest Side, authorities say

Four people were killed after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 on the Southwest Side, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash was reported just after 2:45 p.m. Thursday on the southbound lanes of I-35 near Cassin Road, which is not far from the I-35 and Loop 410 interchange.

It’s unclear how many people suffered life-threatening injuries at this time. The San Antonio Fire Department said that 13 others were hospitalized with minor injuries.

San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus addressed the incident in a video posted to the department’s Facebook page on Thursday afternoon.

The crash began when a stolen white Chevrolet Camaro collided into a “small transport bus carrying a trailer,” according to the chief.

McManus also said four individuals, including one armed with an assault rifle, fled the Camaro and the scene of the crash.

The chief said that two people who were killed were “senior adults.” Among the others injured in the collision range in age from “young children to senior adults,” McManus said.

The southbound lanes of I-35 at Cassin Road were closed for more than five hours. TxDOT said those lanes have since been reopened.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

