4 Arrested After Massive Crowd Confronts Chicago Police on West Side

CHICAGO — A chaotic confrontation unfolded Friday evening on Chicago’s West Side when a crowd of more than 100 people surrounded officers arresting a man in the Austin neighborhood, ultimately leading to the arrest of four individuals, according to police and court records.

The incident, which occurred around 6:45 p.m. on the 100 block of North Lockwood Avenue, was triggered by the arrest of 22-year-old Tyler Perkins, whose interaction with police escalated into a broader disturbance. Video of the clash quickly went viral over the weekend, raising concerns about crowd control and public safety.

Police declare emergency as crowd swells

Chicago police responded to a “10-1” emergency — a distress call issued when an officer is in serious danger — after multiple units observed a large and aggressive crowd forming around a squad car with Perkins inside. Officers reported seeing “well over a hundred people” blocking the roadway and surrounding police.

The situation prompted officers to establish a perimeter, which only intensified tensions. Some in the crowd reportedly attempted to breach the police line.

Assaults on officers lead to arrests

Police allege that Devonte Alexander, 31, tried to force his way to the squad car, shoving officers in the process. During a scuffle, he is accused of punching an officer in the face, causing a laceration to the officer’s eye. Alexander was arrested and charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer and resisting arrest, according to details from the CWB Chicago report.

Two other men — Jerry Jackson, 37, and Quentin Burns, 41 — allegedly tried to interfere with Alexander’s arrest. Jackson is accused of pulling an officer off Alexander, tearing the officer’s vest, and throwing a punch at another officer. Police used “multiple direct mechanical strikes” to subdue him, and later allegedly found suspected crystal meth in a capsule on his person. He faces drug charges in addition to battery and resisting.

Burns reportedly shoved an officer, who then fell and injured their wrist. He too was charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer and resisting arrest.

SAFE-T Act impacts pretrial detention

All three men — Alexander, Jackson, and Burns — were released pending trial. Under the SAFE-T Act, aggravated battery of a peace officer is not a detainable offense unless the officer suffers “great bodily harm.”

Tyler Perkins, the man whose arrest initiated the confrontation, faces misdemeanor charges including resisting arrest, reckless conduct, and escape.

