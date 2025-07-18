3-year-old girl found unresponsive in pool during family gathering, BCSO says

A 3-year-old girl was rushed to a hospital in critical condition after she was found unresponsive in south Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened in a pool around 8 p.m. on Thursday in the 20300 block of Andesine Ridge, near Red Forest Lane.

A Bexar County sheriff’s deputy told KSAT that the girl was swimming during a family gathering and, at some point, was found floating in the pool.

First responders arrived on the scene shortly after and performed CPR on the girl, the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

