3 SAPD officers shoot, kill man while responding to apparent mental health call

A 34-year-old man was shot and killed by three San Antonio police officers while responding to an apparent mental health call.

Officers found the man attempting to self-harm, according to the department, just before midnight at the Knight’s Inn in the 4000 block of East Houston St.

All three officers fired their guns, according to SAPD Chief William McManus. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

In a Sunday preliminary report, officers said they were attempting to communicate with the man when he threatened the officers. Police said the man allegedly “rushed” toward the officers with a “cutting instrument.”

No other injuries were reported.

McManus initially said the officers were responding to a call from someone else in the room, but the report does not mention any other individuals involved.

The officers have been placed on administrative duty until further notice, SAPD said.

