3 hospitalized after crash on Interstate 35 on South Side, SAFD says

Three people were hospitalized after a crash on the South Side, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m. Saturday on the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 at Somerset Road.

The San Antonio Police Department said a Ford 150 was traveling south on I-35 at a high rate of speed when it collided with the rear of a Tacoma, pushing it into the grassy median and onto the access road.

SAPD said the Ford then crashed into the metal barrier on top of the bridge on Cassin Road, blocking two lanes of I-35.

Due to the blocking, police said a semi-truck then collided with the rear of the Ford.

The driver of the Ford fled the scene before police arrival, SAPD said. The Ford also occupied a 17-year-old boy and a 25-year-old man.

Police said the Ford passengers and the Tacoma driver, identified as a 37-year-old man, were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

All lanes of I-35 were closed due to the crash but have since reopened, according to the Texas Department of Transportation

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

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