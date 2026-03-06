1 in critical condition, suspect ID’d in shooting after Spurs game at Frost Bank Center, BCSO says

A man was hospitalized in critical condition and a suspect was identified following a shooting Thursday night at a Frost Bank Center parking lot.

In an updated Bexar County Sheriff’s Office statement on Friday, a spokesperson identified the suspect as Isaac Anthony Jimenez, 47.

On Thursday night, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the shooting happened right after the San Antonio Spurs’ win over the Detroit Pistons in their first home game since the end of their Rodeo road trip.

Salazar said the suspect, identified Friday as Jimenez, crashed into a vehicle in parking lot 7 of the Frost Bank Center.

Several bystanders attempted to stop Jimenez from fleeing the scene and recorded his license plate with their phones.

According to Salazar, the confrontation occurred after a man leaving the game in an unrelated vehicle approached Jimenez, and an argument ensued.

Jimenez then fired shots from inside his vehicle, Salazar said.

The victim, 48, was shot at least twice, Salazar said. A BCSO deputy and an off-duty nurse nearby both provided first aid to the victim.

The victim’s condition began to worsen on his way to the hospital, Salazar said.

As of 9 a.m. Friday, the sheriff’s office said the victim is in critical condition.

Jimenez has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records show.

“At worst, this was going to be a minor crash. Stick around, do the right thing, and handle your business … way beyond what this needed to be,” Salazar said Thursday night.

Salazar recommended that witnesses at scenes not interact and “be a vigilante.”

“I don’t think that’s what happened here. The witnesses in this instance did a good job, but again, you could see this guy was armed and nobody knew it until he started shooting,” Salazar said. “You could easily see if this guy was shooting indiscriminately; some other people would’ve been hurt.”

A statement was released by the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, which can be read in its entirety below:

Our prayers are with the victim and his family. Providing a safe environment for our fans is a core area of focus for all of us at Frost Bank Center. We are thankful to our partners at the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office who acted quickly, with purpose, to assist the victim and detain the suspect. Casey Heverling, the senior vice president of fan experience at Spurs Sports & Entertainment

