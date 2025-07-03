🎇 Things to do this weekend: Independence Day, Shakira, Locals Day at Briscoe Western Art Museum

San Antonio is gearing up for a weekend full of fun, family-friendly events.

From fireworks to free outdoor movie screenings, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

With the upcoming Shakira concert, KSAT would love to see your concert photos! Submit your adventures to KSAT Connect for a chance to be featured on-air or online.

Here’s what you can do this weekend to spark some fun:

Happening over the weekend:

BAT FLIGHT & CAVE TOUR: From July 4-6, you can visit Natural Bridge Caverns to see the largest colony of bats as they take to the skies. For tickets and more information, click here.

From July 4-6, you can visit Natural Bridge Caverns to see the largest colony of bats as they take to the skies. For tickets and more information, click here. BIG BUGS AT SAN ANTONIO ZOO: The San Antonio Zoo will feature Big Bugs animatronic insects until Sept. 2. The attraction is included with zoo admission and is free for members. Click here to learn more.

The San Antonio Zoo will feature Big Bugs animatronic insects until Sept. 2. The attraction is included with zoo admission and is free for members. Click here to learn more. CITY SWIMMING POOLS: As the heat begins to roll in, the City of San Antonio’s outdoor pools are now open for the regular season. Pool access includes extended evening hours until 8 p.m. at most locations, with some pools offering early morning swim times beginning at 10 a.m. Click here for more information.

As the heat begins to roll in, the City of San Antonio’s outdoor pools are now open for the regular season. Pool access includes extended evening hours until 8 p.m. at most locations, with some pools offering early morning swim times beginning at 10 a.m. Click here for more information. FIESTA NOCHE DEL RIO: The summer series includes live music and dancing at the Arneson River Theatre. The shows take place every Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m. through Aug. 2.

The summer series includes live music and dancing at the Arneson River Theatre. The shows take place every Friday and Saturday at 8:30 p.m. through Aug. 2. FOURTH OF JULY ARTISAN SHOW: Stroll and shop from over 40 handmade artisan booths along the River Walk extension, which is near the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce Building and the Shops at Rivercenter. The artisan show will take place from July 3-6.

Stroll and shop from over 40 handmade artisan booths along the River Walk extension, which is near the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce Building and the Shops at Rivercenter. The artisan show will take place from July 3-6. SEAWORLD’S SUMMER SPECTACULAR: The theme park will host its Summer Spectacular event, running until Aug. 3. Visitors can enjoy animal presentations, thrilling shows such as HydroPower: Xtreme FX and more. For more information, click here.

Friday, July 4

FIREWORK CELEBRATIONS: Several places in and around San Antonio have planned Fourth of July parades, live music and fireworks for this year’s holiday. Click here to read a list of places you can check out firework displays.

Several places in and around San Antonio have planned Fourth of July parades, live music and fireworks for this year’s holiday. Click here to read a list of places you can check out firework displays. PARTY ON THE PLAZA: The Tower of the Americas will host the family-friendly event from 7-11 p.m. There will be free live music, lawn games, caricature drawings and more.

Saturday, July 5

FARMERS & ARTISANS MARKET: The Mission Marquee Plaza will host its Farmers and Artisans Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Mission Marquee Plaza will host its Farmers and Artisans Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. MARKET DAYS: Visit Pearl for the Farmers Market every Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., to shop for local produce and meat. Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Parkway.

Visit Pearl for the Farmers Market every Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., to shop for local produce and meat. Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Parkway. OUTDOOR FAMILY FILM SERIES : Sit back and enjoy a movie night with your family at the Mission Marquee Plaza on Saturday. The free movie screening will feature “Transformers One” from 7-10:30 p.m.

: Sit back and enjoy a movie night with your family at the Mission Marquee Plaza on Saturday. The free movie screening will feature “Transformers One” from 7-10:30 p.m. SHAKIRA: The Colombian singer-songwriter is scheduled to perform her “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran” tour at 7:30 p.m. at the Alamodome. The artist previously postponed her June concert due to “structural issues.” Tickets are available here.

Sunday, July 6

LOCALS DAY AT BRISCOE WESTERN ART MUSEUM: On Sunday, locals can get free entry for Locals Day at Briscoe Western Art Museum. The downtown museum showcases art and artifacts representing the American West.

What’s trending?